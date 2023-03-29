FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District said a car crashed into the Sherwin-Williams paint store on Beal Pkwy Wednesday morning.

The fire crews said an employee who arrived at the paint store found the car inside and called for help.

When crews arrived, the store and the car were empty.

Photos show the Toyota SUV crashed into the store and came to rest fully inside the building. The car looks to have taken out the windows and door unit to the store. No structural damage to the building is visible inside the store.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the driver can contact FHP at 850-484-5000, or contact the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also worked the scene.