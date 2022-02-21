DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 3:30p.m. Update– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says all lanes of HWY 98 are back open following a serious crash Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY- A medical helicopter landed near Regions Way in Destin for a serious traffic crash Monday afternoon.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the scene to Twitter around 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

The post says the wreck is serious and two lanes of HWY 98 eastbound are closed, there is a third lane open.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Regions Way is near the Destin Commons off HWY 98 and Crystal Beach Drive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.