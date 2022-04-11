OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The captain of a boat was arrested for boating under the influence. The boat, which operated under Paradise Pontoon and Captain Service, was also found to be illegally carrying passengers.

The illegal boating operation was shut down by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after a boat was found to be carrying more than six passengers without a “valid Certificate of Inspection,” according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile.

Paradise Pontoon and Captain Service also had active Captain of the Port Orders, which banned their boats from carrying six or more passengers for money. The Captain was also arrested after he failed a sobriety test.

In total, the operations racked up six boating violations, meaning owners and operators could face a maxim penalty of $60,000. Charters violating a Captain of the Port Order can face penalties of $95,881, according to the post.