Busy travel day at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Wednesday is one of the busiest air travel days for Destin and Fort Walton Beach, as military members and Gulf Coast residents head home for the holiday weekend.

VPS airport serves as a connector station to Charlotte and Dallas hubs, with multiple nonstop flights around the eastern states.  

Compared to peak tourist season, lines are not too long waiting for security. The airport is working about 30 flights on and off the tarmac.

Passengers also navigate through an airport renovation. Okaloosa County and partnering airlines building a multi-million dollar expansion including a new baggage handling section and terminals

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories