Business owners say tow truck released SUV into 30A office building

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Owners of a custom home building company on 30A are more prepared than most after finding a massive hole in their office building this week.

The owners of Aqua Home Builders say a tow truck company, AutoWorks, was hired to pick up a Ford excursion Friday that was broken down on the Highway.

The tow truck company was instructed to place the excursion at the office along 30A as the owners were traveling out of town for business.

The owner says he returned to his office Sunday night and saw the damage. From the photos provided, they say the tow truck driver let the excursion down incorrectly.

The company has told the owners they will pay for the damage. Luckily with their line of work, repairs are already underway for the office space.

The home building company says AutoWorks never notified them about the incident. The owner of the tow truck company is currently out of the office.