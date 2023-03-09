FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Traffic changes have begun for the $171 million dollar bridge replacement between Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa Island.

Brooks St. which runs South of Miracle Strip Parkway (HWY 98) and under the bridge is now a one-way road for the construction project.

Brooks St. from Perry Ave. to Florida Blanca Pl. near the southeast entrance to Publix in the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center was changed to one-way on Thursday, March 9.

The roadway now runs south only from Florida Blanca Pl and to the west after crossing under the bridge.

Drivers may experience lane closures on Brooks St. beginning Wednesday, March 8 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow crews to place traffic in the new configuration.

This configuration is expected to remain while crews construct the new westbound bridge. Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

The bridge project is expected to be completed by 2027.

The Brooks St. change is part of the preliminary construction for drainage improvements, relocating above and underground utilities, installing erosion control devices, and lane shifts.

The preliminary activities are expected to continue until mid-April.

FDOT said HWY 98 will continue to be four lanes for travel throughout the construction with temporary-overnight closures.

Required temporary lane closures on U.S. 98 will be restricted to Sunday through Thursday evenings between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. No lane closures or other traffic impacts will be allowed during holidays or special events.

FDOT created a page to keep up with constant changes for the Brooks Bridge called ‘My Brooks Bridge’.

Before the Brooks St. change, new medians were set on the existing bridge changing the traffic pattern.

Fort Walton Beach Police is urging driving to be cautious as the project moves forward for the next four years.