Corcoran Reverie told WKRG News 5 the Destin, Fla. condo listed for $2 million is owned by celebrity Britney Spears. (Photos: Corcoran Reverie)

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears.

Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor of Regency Towers located on Highway 98 just past the harbor.

“So it is listed at $2,000,000 but with the way the market is we expect It to go above listing price.” Bobby Parker, Corcoran Reverie

As of September 2, there were no offers on the condo. Agents said they expect it to go off the market quickly having the celebrity name attached.

950 Highway 98 East 7101

3 bedrooms

3 and a half bathrooms

3648 square-feet

Covered balcony with 180-degree waterfront views

Elevator

Gallery below is courtesy of Corcoran Reverie

“The living area features a wood burning fireplace and wet-bar while also providing direct access to the balcony which is the perfect place to admire the new palate of mesmerizing hues emitted by the renowned Emerald Coast sunsets each and every night.” Listing Description

Corcoran Reverie has been working on this property for 2 months. To get in touch with the listing agent with, click here.