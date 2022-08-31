The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a suspicious van in Niceville (WKRG)

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A boy and his older brother told Okaloosa County deputies a white van was lurking around their home Tuesday afternoon trying to get the youngest boy to approach him.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the white van in question.

OCSO said the boy got off a school bus on St. Joseph Cove in Bluewater Bay. The boy said a white man in his thirties motioned for the student to come to his van.

The boy told duties the van followed him to his house and continued to summon the boy closer. The boy ran inside his home and told his older brother what happened.

OCSO said the big brother stepped outside and saw the van before the man sped away. OCSO is looking for the newer model van or anyone that matches the description.

Those in the community with information on this case are asked to call 850-651.7400. OCSO encourages all parents and guardians to speak with their school ages kids about bus stop safety and stranger danger.