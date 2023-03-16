DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Campbell and Merritt Wright were born in 2016 with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that can affect major organs.

“The disease makes your mucus real thick and sticky, and that affects a lot of different organs and it mainly affects your lungs,” said William Wright, father of Campbell and Merritt. “Cystic fibrosis or CF lowers your ability to breathe over time, so you have chronic infections and your lung function to slowly decline until you really don’t have any and that’s what people historically have died from with cystic fibrosis.”

To help with medical costs and treatment for the 6-year-old boys, Boshamps Oyster Bar hosts Bojamz.

“Bojamz is what I consider the last kind of local party that we get to have before the busy season and we have to kind of turn into the worker bees until the season slows back down,” said Phillips. “So it’s good to have one last outing with all the locals and support the family.”

The 8th annual event will be held on Saturday, March 25. Owner Miller Phillips said the event used to help children in third-world countries before finding the local need of the Wright family.

“When William had his boys and they were struggling with that, I said, ‘man, we could turn that over and get that going for the boys.’ So that’s what we did and we raised a good bit of money for them over the past five or six years,” said Phillips.

The one-day party will have live music, a 2,500-pound crawfish boil, and a silent auction. All of the proceeds will help children battling Cystic Fibrosis.

“It doesn’t just help the boys. It goes to research for all young people with Cystic Fibrosis trying to add years and positive things in their lives,” said Phillips.

“My boys were born six years ago and at the time the median life expectancy for somebody born with cystic fibrosis was 34. And today, the median life expectancy is 54. So it’s gone up 20 years in a matter of six years and that’s largely due to some breakthrough medications that have been helped funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Wright.

Entry to the event will be $10 with $20 crawfish plates.

In the last few years, Bojamz has raised more than $100,000 for the twins and kids like them. The money raised in 2022 paved the way for the Wright brothers to start a new treatment called TRIKAFTA.

“Their lung function has increased. They’ve gained weight. They’re growing like like they’re supposed to be growing,” said Wright. “We’re able to tweak our treatment plan, so they were doing about 3 hours of treatments a day each and now they’re doing about an hour and a half to two, and their life expectancy has increased by decades.”

Miller said setting up the event is a community effort with local boat captains, sponsors and production companies helping to set the event up at little to no cost. BOTE is a major sponsor helping with silent auction items and event costs.

Wright said although his son’s potential lifespans have increased by decades, the war with CF is not over.

“We do not have a cure yet,” said Wright. “Our ultimate goal is that what CF stands for doesn’t stand for Cystic Fibrosis, but its cure found.”

The Wright family has their own team for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Wright Fight. Wright said his family including the twins and their younger sister will be at the event.

“One thing about Cystic Fibrosis is people with CF aren’t supposed to be around each other. So if anyone with CF comes there, they should probably know that there will be other people with the disease present,” said Wright.

Wright said the help Phillips and the community have given over the last six years can never be repaid.

“The family of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the community that has circled around us and supported us has really helped my wife and I,” said Wright. “It’s really, really, really tough diagnosis and we mourned for years and it still sucks. But I couldn’t do it and we couldn’t be where we’re at today without them. So I want to say thanks to everyone that has been a part of this journey with us.”