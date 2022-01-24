Boeing expanding footprint in Okaloosa County

FILE – The Boeing Company logo is seen on the property in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011. Insurers for several current and former Boeing board members will pay more than $230 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the directors of failing to address safety warning signs before two of the company’s Max jetliners crashed. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said they are expanding the current Fort Walton beach facility on Hill Avenue.

“The City of Fort Walton Beach is proud to be home to two Boeing facilities employing more than 500 talented individuals in our local area. Today’s expansion announcement is welcome news, as it further solidifies the company’s long-standing commitment to our community.” Mayor Dick Rynearson, City of Fort Walton Beach.

The project will cost an estimated $2,550,000 and will take around 12 months to complete. Boeing said the new building will be a 20,000 square foot expansion at the current location. The company will hire 12 new positions for the facility with an average salary of $70,000 each year.

“Boeing is proud to partner with Okaloosa County and the City of Fort Walton Beach as we continue to support our U.S. and international defense customers. At the Fort Walton Beach site, Boeing teammates provide a spectrum of support solutions to ensure our customers can meet their mission requirements. This expansion is both a testament to the expertise of our employees and further development of the area’s aviation and aerospace industry.” Hank Sanders, Boeing Global Services Director for Support Equipment & Special Operations Forces.

The Hill Avenue location currently modifies, tests, repairs and services aircraft for military operations and civilian U.S. air travel. In addition, Boeing is one of Okaloosa County’s largest private-sector employers.

The project was filed under a tax exemption, Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions (EDATE), in both Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. One Okaloosa, a non profit organization, said the total ten-year value of the exemptions is estimated to be $108,197 (Fort Walton Beach) and $77,709 (Okaloosa County).

“Boeing is a world class company, and the fact that they have chosen to undertake this important expansion project in Okaloosa County is a testament to our community’s continued ability to provide them with the topnotch talent and infrastructure they require. We welcome Boeing’s growth in Fort Walton Beach and appreciate the vital role they play in supporting our nation’s warfighters.” Chairman Mel Ponder, Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

About One Okaloosa EDC:

Founded in 1989, the One Okaloosa EDC (One Okaloosa) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit, public-private partnership

serving Okaloosa County, Florida and its nine municipalities (Cinco Bayou, Crestview, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Laurel Hill, Mary Esther, Niceville, Shalimar and Valparaiso). As the community’s lead economic development organization, One Okaloosa is committed to fostering economic diversification and prosperity through comprehensive strategies and initiatives. In addition to its public partners, One Okaloosa enjoys broad support from more than 130 leading private sector businesses representing a wide range of industry sectors. More information is available at www.oneokaloosa.org.