DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico.

The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin Fire Department who conducted the search. The body of Caldwell was found Saturday morning by a kayaker in the Gulf.

The SMO asks everyone to keep Caldwell’s family, the office, and friends in their thoughts and prayers and to respect the family’s privacy. Funeral information will be released by SMO at a later time.