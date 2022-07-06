The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after a body was found in Destin.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin.

The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play.

Deputies believe the man may have died of a drug overdose, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.