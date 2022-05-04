OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found a body floating in Choctawhatchee Bay.

The body was found Wednesday, May 4 about 500 yards from the Gulf Islands National Seashore in Choctawhatchee Bay. The body was spotted by people riding on wave runners in the bay Wednesday morning.

The remains are of a man, but his identity is unknown, according to a news release from the OCSO. The man was found wearing several shirts, shorts and socks. Investigators did not find an ID in his pockets.

An autopsy will be done to determine the man’s cause of death. Currently, investigators do not suspect foul play and believe the man drowned.