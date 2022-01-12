Body discovered in Baker landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Tallahassee Police are asking for information about a missing man whose body was discovered at the Jackson County landfill on Saturday.

The body of 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston was found when trash workers unloaded a mound of garbage transported from the Baker transfer station in Okaloosa County off Charlie Day Road.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said a garbage transportation company made a collection in Baker around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. The truck driver said he was contacted by police on his way back from the Jackson County landfill about the body.

OCSO said this is a Talahassee-based case. Diaz-Johnston was reported missing by police on Jan. 8.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.