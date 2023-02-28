FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department released the body cam footage in connection to a man dragging police officers during a traffic stop Saturday, Feb. 27.

Antonio Betts, 27, is charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means on communication.

In the 10 second video, you can see an officer reach inside the car and what looks like him trying to get Betts out of the car. Betts then speeds off with both officers being dragged before one lets go and is thrown to the ground. The video cuts off with one officer still holding on.

Officers pulled over Betts for a traffic violation when they noticed drug paraphernalia and knife in the car. Officers asked Betts to get out the car, but he trapped one of the officer’s arm and started driving. A second officer tried to help the first, but they were both dragged.

Police said Betts allegedly told them, “You’re going to die today.”

Both of the officers dragged by Betts’ car were taken to the Fort Walton Destin Medical Center and were treated for minor injuries.