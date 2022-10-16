DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries were reported.

Images from the post show the boat taking on water. They applaud the quick response to this incident. There’s no word on what may have caused the crash and we don’t know how many people were on board the boat when it hit the dock.