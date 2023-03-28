FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Tractors demolished the old Bluewater Zoo location on HWY 98 and Florida Place SE in Downtown Fort Walton Beach on Thrusday, March 23.

The City of Fort Walton Beach said property owner Chris Gibson donated the building and adjacent property to the City of Fort Walton Beach by the Gibson estate.

The City said the land will be used to expand the City of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park and Cultural Center. The center’s museum sits just west of the building.

Gibson passed away in 2017. He had served on the Fort Walton Beach City Council and supported the Heritage Park and Cultural Center.

The city said an evaluation determined it would be more cost-effective to build a new structure rather than renovate. The Gibson family agreed it was best to demolish the building and replace it with a new structure that ties into the existing museum building.







A deep sea diver walks his octapus in this mural on the wall of the old Bluewater Zoo pet store in downtown Fort Walton Beach. A walk through downtown Fort Walton Beach reveals a visual feast of murals, statues and other artwork that add to the neighborhood’s character.

Bluewater Zoo moved to a new location on Beal Pkwy focusing on Exotic Aquariums & Reptiles.

Prior to Bluewater Zoo occupying the building, it was the One Feather American Indian Art studio.

Learn more about the Heritage Park and Cultural Center online.