DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A memorial dedicated to a deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash from 2015 was damaged Wednesday in a hit and run crash outside the Destin Executive Airport.

Tire marks lead to where the unknown car hit the fence on Airport Road. The general manager Joshua Lewis told WKRG News 5 the flagpole was bent in the crash and has since been straightened out.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody crashed through the fence and damaged the memorial and left the scene but repairs are already underway.” said airport director Tracy Stage.

The memorial plaque does have visible damage but the airport fixed-base operator (FBO) already has plans to replace the faded lettering as an upcoming project. The FBO is looking into the other repairs needed.

Stage said an accident report has been filed with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office about the hit and run. Once the reports are handled, Okaloosa County staff will replace the damaged fencing.

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of accidents on that stretch of road,” said Stage.

The memorial was put in place on March 31, 2015, to honor the 11 servicemen killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Eglin Air Force Base.