OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine Bleu off Highway 98 in Okaloosa County.

According to the release, the 28-year-old man of Navarre was on his motorcycle traveling west on Highway 98 in the inside travel lane. An Okaloosa County School Bus was stopped facing south on Ave De La Fontaine Bleu at a stop sign for the intersection of Highway 98.

According to the release, the bus drove into the intersection and into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle collided into the left side of the school bus.

There were five children on the bus and two were transported to local hospitals for treatment.