Beaches around Destin lined with fences during offseason

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The fall doesn’t bring many visitors, but beachgoers in Okaloosa County will soon see a fenceline during their next sunset walk.

Okaloosa County and the City of Destin signed off on a NuShore project meant to build back the area beaches.

Tuesday, crews began stretching and installing the fence posts at James Lee Beach. The company installed a fenceline on Okaloosa Island earlier this month.

The beach is not closed while the fences are in place, the poles are set far apart and extend into the Gulf of Mexico with netting across the bottom.

The purpose of the fence is to battle beach erosion. The nets collect sand and gather it around the tide area making the beaches grow taller and longer before the tourist season comes back around.

For any questions, please contact Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s Coastal Resources team at coastalresources@destinfwb.com