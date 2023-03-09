FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bikers are gathering on March 19 to honor a fellow motorcycle enthusiast, Cpl. Ray Hamilton from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24, 2022, during a domestic violence-related call.

Hamilton was 34 years old at the time and served OCSO for 5 years.

The Motorcycle Riding Events of America is hosting the ride with local sponsors to honor Hamilton’s memory and love for the open road.

“Every chance Ray got he would be on two wheels. Yes, he was a very avid rider. He was a once-in-a-lifetime type of friend that you can get the chance to have,” said Shane Forsman, MRE co-founder. “His personality was very infectious. You know, if you were around, Ray, you weren’t in a bad mood. You know, he was always giving and always there to help lend a hand for anything and anybody.”

Cpl. Hamilton actually created the MRE foundation with other first responders in Northwest Florida.

The ‘Be More Like Ray’ Memorial Ride will take place on March 19 at the Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson location. Forsman shared what ‘Be More Like Ray’ means.

“So his wife, Renee, it’s actually a quote from her when his memorial service was held. She said when we raise a glass to try to be more like Ray. So that kind of stuck with everybody,” said Forsman. “Ray was a great person. He was someone that you want to try to be like. Be like Ray, be a giving person, have a heart for everybody else, not just yourself, that’s how Ray was.”

Event Details:

March 19

Registration at 10 am

Kickstands up at Noon

Starts and Ends at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson 788 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

$20 fee per bike

$10 Crawfish plates

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the OCSO Star Charity for Hamilton’s family.

“This is a way to give back to Renee and their family and to keep people from creating scams or preying upon stuff like this,” said Forsman. “So it’s our way since Ray was part of our MRE family to give back to her and the agency the best way we possibly can.”

The Star Charity was founded in 2014 by the Sheriff’s Office to help members and family of OCSO employees make it through tough times.

The MRE foundation started in 2021 with local first responders coming together to raise money for other nonprofits and families in need.

“Our main goal one day is it’s been across the nation. We have done multiple rides in the past we’ve done. Our first ride was the Colors of the service in Pensacola. We do that annually and we have another one coming up May 20th at Pensacola Harley,” said Forsman. “But we’ve done breast cancer, we’ve donated that money to an individual family that was going through breast cancer. So we try to keep the money locally. We’ve done autism, we’ve done bikes for beds, which helped foster kids that needed the beds to sleep on.”