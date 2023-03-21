NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors (ECAR) is hosting the 3rd annual BBQ Cook-Off on April 1.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 1

11:00 am to 1:00 pm

3rd Planet Brewery in Niceville 1400 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, FL 32578

Tasting Tickets – $30 for adults (two drink tickets and one vote) and $12 for kids (one vote)

Grillmasters wanting to compete can contact ECAR online. The price sits at $35 for a 3X3 table, $65 for a 6X6. Includes two drink tickets and all serving supplies.

The ECAR’s Community & Military Outreach (CAMO) Committee is in charge of the event “with all proceeds benefiting local adult living facilities: Twin Cities Pavilion & Crestview Manor. Last year’s event raised over $9,000 for the local facilities,” said Director of Communications Katarina Coker.

The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors® (ECAR) is one of 1,500 local chapters of the National Association of REALTORS®. Officially, ECAR covers Okaloosa and Walton Counties and has more than 5,200 Realtor® members from across the Florida Panhandle.

The Community & Military Outreach (CAMO) Committee is the committee charged with ECAR’s

philanthropic commitment whose primary role is to enrich the lives of the people in the communities served.