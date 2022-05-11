FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Regions Bank at 25 Beal Parkway NE.

The robber demanded money and threatened to shoot people inside the bank. The man left the bank after he was given “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to a Facebook post from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The man did not pull out a gun and officers believe he is homeless. The man is about five feet 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call Detective James at 850-833-9546 or email him at tjames@fwb.org.