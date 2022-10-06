DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Award-winning chef Al Massa with Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer in Destin was selected to serve his famous lionfish dish at the Florida Governor’s Conference last month.

Chef Massa took the top prize for his lionfish meal in the Emerald Coast Lionfish Open restaurant week. He also took second place in the nationwide Great American Seafood Cookoff in New Orleans, La.

State-wide tourism agency VisitFlorida requested Chef Massa to represent the Destin-Fort Waltin beach branch at the annual conference Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

Chef Massa served more than 400 dishes featuring the invasive fish species to industry and state leaders.

Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer was selected by travel site Trips to Discover as one of the top 15 seafood restaurants in Florida.

WKRG News 5 first featured Chef Massa for his Pan-seared lionfish with black forbidden rice dish chosen for the Great American Seafood Cookoff in August.