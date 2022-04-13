OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a body that was found in Shoal River near Crestview.

An autopsy confirmed that the victim was a man who had been shot. Based on the results, investigators are treating this death as suspicious.

The man has been positively identified, but his name has not been released, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO. The body was found by fishermen Monday, April 11 at about 3 p.m.

The body was found tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge near Dorcas. It was partially decomposed, according to the OSCO.