DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Underage possession of alcohol and drugs is a crime taken seriously on Northwest Florida beaches.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made 76 arrests in the first eight days of March for underage drinking.

Those found with alcohol under 21 years old are not hauled off to jail. Deputies write a notice to appear citation that shows as an arrest on a permanent record.

Along with the written arrest, a card with information is given out from the State Attorney’s office.

Notice to Appear for Underage Possession Charge (Okaloosa County State Attorney’s Office)

“I think the saddest part of it is the charge itself. It will always show an arrest and it will always be something that they have to respond to in future applications for jobs. Most of these are college kids, which might very well end up needing a professional license to work, and they’re gonna have to respond to this and explain all the facts,” said Greg Anchors, Chief Assistant to the State Attorney in Okaloosa County. “So what appeared to be a fun time for the weekend on spring break turns out to be a tragedy in future efforts to get a job.”

Most of the arrests in 2023 have been of people between the ages of 18 and 20. Anchors said there is a process that must be followed to get the notice to appear handled. The notice must be handled through the Okaloosa County Court system, not in the college or hometown they reside in.

“It requires them to do certain things of either community service work, paying court costs and doing some other minor things that are on the form, but they have to complete those or they gonna get a failure to appear in court and then they go and get a second arrest,” said Anchors. “Even though it’s a misdemeanor, it will always be out there and can hamper them if they try to travel outside the country and try to come back in. It will always show as outstanding. So they need to be aware that it has to be addressed and resolved, or it’s gonna create complications even in travel form.”

OCSO arrested a 13-year-old in 2022 for underage drinking. Anchors said those younger than 18 are handled a separate way.

“We still have a similar type of policy, but it does go into juvenile court rather than an adult court for the possession of alcohol,” said Anchors. “As a result, a lot of that would be you know their prior record, and what happens here is normally they can pay or do whatever, but it’s transferred back to their home county or state and for them to be exposed to.”

The State Attorney’s Office said this is a constant issue around spring break and hopes the students coming for a good time think twice about their actions.

“There is a lot more to their decisions than just having a fun time. It’s the impact that could have on their life in the future and even though it seems like a possession, or something insignificant at this time, there can be major consequences,” said Anchors.

Moving past the notice to appear, Anchors said there are ways to get the charge removed from a permanent record.

“Most of them can get it expunged later down the road. First of all, based on the plea with all of these, there is still a waiting period of time for that to be able to be expunged. Even if it is expunged, that doesn’t mean that they won’t have to answer the questions truthfully if they’re applying for our professional license or job with the federal government,” said Anchors.

Anchors gave a message for parents and legal guardians who may book rooms for spring breakers.

“The parents need to realize that when they’re booking the rooms, because most of the time the parents are the ones doing that, the liability is going to be increased for the parents by allowing house parties at a place that they rent. There’s some possibility of civil liability for a lot of damage done to the unit. Other people might sue them for the house party,” said Anchors. “So for the parents, they need to be aware that there’s a lot of responsibility when they just rent this thing for them and they’re not down here to supervise or monitor their activities.”