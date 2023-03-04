DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The weather is heating up and Spring Break is right around the corner which means beaches along the Gulf Coast will be filled with beachgoers visiting from near and far. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I bring my dog on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for dogs on beaches in Destin.

According to cityofdestin.com, dogs are NOT allowed on the beaches in Destin and Okaloosa County.

Like many other beaches, there is a dog park open to the public. Destin offers the Nancy Weidenhamer Dog Park. The park has benches, dog watering stations and parking area. There is an area for small and large dogs over the three-acre park.

Park Rules:

Hours are from sunrise to sunset

All dogs must be on a leash until inside the park and upon leaving the park

There will be absolutely no female dogs in heat allowed in the park

A dog must be removed from the park at the first sign of aggression

Each owner/custodian is responsible for cleaning up and properly disposing of dog excrement

All owners/custodians are legally and financially responsible for their dog’s behavior

All users of the park do so at their own risk and assume all responsibility

No food or drinks – human or pet – shall be allowed inside the park

No smoking or alcohol allowed inside the park

All children must be supervised by an adult at all times

Any and all rules governing City of Destin Parks shall also apply to the City of Destin Dog Park.



