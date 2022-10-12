FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex.

The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators and crocodiles.

Props

Idyll Hounds

Odd Colony

Grayton Beer Company

Pensacola Bay Brewery

McGuire’s Craft Brewery

Tickets for the event require daily admission, beer wristbands cost an additional $25 a person.

General Admission – Adult (ages 13-61) $25.95 General Admission – Senior (ages 62 and up) $24.95 General Admission – Child (ages 3-12) $17.95 Florida Resident General Admission – Adult (ages 13-61) $20.76 Florida Resident General Admission – Senior (ages 62 and up) $19.96 Florida Resident General Admission – Child (ages 3-12) $14.36 Military Discount General Admission – Adult (ages 13-61) $23.36 Military Discount General Admission – Senior (ages 62 and up) $22.46 Military Discount General Admission – Child (ages 3-12) $16.16 Infants (Age 2 and under) Free

Aside from the beers, attendees can meet and snap a photo with an albino alligator Magnolia for $42. Another Croctoberfest event is snapping a photo holding an alligator for just $5.

Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park will sell exclusive artwork made by two baby gators at the facility.

The Gulfariums said a portion of the proceeds from Croctoberfest 2022 will be donated to crocodilian conservation.

The event line-up for Croctoberfest 2022:

Photo times: 10:30a.m.-11:00a.m., 12:30p.m.-1:00p.m. & 2:30p.m.-3:00p.m.

Alligator chat & feed – 11:30am

American Crocodile chat & feed – 1:00 p.m.

The Gulfarium is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The complex is located at 1010 Miracle Strip Pkwy. More information can be found online.