FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida State College students and instructors from took a tour of the new Allegiant Air Terminal at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

According to a post by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, 20 students at the Bob Sikes Airport NWFSC Aviation Center of Excellence were able to see the working of the terminal firsthand.

The airline is working with the program to help transition the students into full-time employees once they earn their FAA Airframe license.