FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — ALDI is coming to Fort Walton Beach.

The grocer will be opening a store on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at 427 Mary Esther Cutoff NW.

STORE LOCATION:

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers to come in on the opening day will receive a gift bag filled with samples of “ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program,” according to ALDI.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Loxley ALDI Vice President Heather Moore said. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Fort Walton Beach and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI emphasizes the ALDI differences: low-price leader, simplicity, happiness guaranteed, ALDI-exclusive products, sustainability, online shopping and curbside pickup, and exceptional employment.