Construction is underway at Crestview Commons, where Aldi and other popular stores will soon open. — WKRG

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready.

Stores for Crestview Commons:

Aldi

Ulta

Marshall’s

Five Below

Burlington’s Coat Factory

Chili’s

Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots are open and they hope the developer adds one more restaurant before the project is done.

“We’re gonna have more retail space. We’re gonna have more jobs overall,” said Leavins. “We’re going to have more opportunities to meet some of the citizen’s needs here in town, and not necessarily have to travel on the weekends to get some of the other things that they like to get.”

The project began in 2021. The $24 million dollar construction by The Benchmark Group sits right of Interstate 10 and HWY 85, making it a dream location for the road trip shopper.

“A lot of times people stay in Crestview and then they ride down to the beach and drive down to Destin to and shop this will provide for a shopping opportunity here on the north end so many one or two days of their vacation we can keep them up here in the north,” said Tim Buldoc, Crestview City Manager in a previous interview with WKRG News 5.

The city said the project will be complete by late 2023. Leavins said the City is planning ahead to combat any traffic changes the shopping center creates.

“We’re making sure that we’re preparing for the traffic that we know will be there,” said Leavins. “We’re planning that now and we’ve got some other stuff going on so that it isn’t going to be as congested.”

A connector street is planned north of the construction for a new I-10 exit West of the shopping complex.

Job creation updates and more news for the Crestview Commons will be released in the coming months.