FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Alabama men are accused of robbing a United States Postal Service mail carrier while armed with a gun in Fort Walton Beach.

Keondre Daniels and Marquan Johnson were arrested in Montgomery.

Fort Walton Beach police said Daniels pulled a gun on a woman and stole her postal box keys on Bobolink Drive NE.

Daniels and Johnson were located in Montgomery about two hours after the alleged robbery on Friday, according to Fort Walton Beach police.

Daniels is charged with armed robbery. Johnson is charged with accessory to armed robbery. Both men are being held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Fort Walton Beach.