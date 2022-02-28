CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Alabama deputies arrested a man Friday wanted for shooting a man with a shotgun in Crestview.

Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, is facing attempted first-degree homicide for a shooting on Feb. 11 on Clint Mason Road.

OCSO said Douglas shot a man in the face with a shotgun while the victim was driving his truck down the road. The victim then left the roadway and hit a power pole.

The victim survived. He was treated for injuries in Pensacola and left the hospital on Feb. 15.

OCSO said the victim identified Douglas’s car from the incident as a maroon mustang. Douglas was located Friday, Feb. 25 in Geneva County, Alabama.