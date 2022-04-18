DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Air Force will be testing munitions 20 miles south of Destin from April 20 to April 22.

Eglin Air Force Base said the testing will be between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.

Eglin is asking all boats to stay clear of the area. Marine advisories will be broadcast on Channel 16 and on HF upper sideband 2182 KHZ by the Eglin Joint Test and Training Operations Control Center.

The hazard area is bounded by the following coordinates:

POINT LATITUDE LONGITUDE

1. 30 DEG 18.354 MIN N 86 DEG 38.143 MIN W

2. 30 DEG 18.354 MIN N 86 DEG 27.89 MIN W

3. 30 DEG 12.919 MIN N 86 DEG 21.784 MIN W

4. 30 DEG 0.885 MIN N 86 DEG 21.735 MIN W

5. 29 DEG 57.826 MIN N 86 DEG 29.926 MIN W

6. 29 DEG 57.826 MIN N 86 DEG 36.145 MIN W

7. 30 DEG 0.424 MIN N 86 DEG 43.987 MIN W

8. 30 DEG 12.919 MIN N 86 DEG 44.036 MIN W

Find more information here.