EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — One of four new heritage halls at the Air Force Armament Museum near Eglin Air Force Base will be open Saturday, Feb. 26 honoring Black History Month.

The museum located at 100 Museum Drive, will host a fundraising event with the African American Military Heritage Society (AAMHS) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022.

The African American Military Heritage Hall debuting at the event will highlight the history and accomplishments of U.S. African Americans that have served our country from the Revolutionary War to the present.

The event is free to the public and food and drinks will be provided on-site.

“This building will be the first stand-alone African American museum to be part of the Air Force’s Field Museum Program,” said Jonathan Holmes Sr., AAMHS Board Chairman.

“And we are very honored that we’ve been given the opportunity to not only sponsor it but have it located here at the Air Force Armament Museum.”

The event will include a variety of displays, guest speakers, guided tours of the museum, and information about the new heritage hall and the AAMHS. Event Press Release

The heritage halls are set in World War II-style Quonset Huts next to the main museum building. You can read more about this expansion project on their website.

More Heritage Halls to open this year:

Air Force Research Laboratory

Air Force Special Operations Command

Explosive Ordinance Disposal.

More about AAMHS:

The AAMHS is a non-profit 501 (3)(c) organization created in 2021. Holmes explained the AAMHS’s mission is to preserve the legacy and promote the growth of African American military history, mentor and educate youth, and grow educational opportunities for students in the Florida panhandle through fundraising endeavors. The AAMHS has seven executive committee members comprised of veterans, active duty and civilian volunteers.