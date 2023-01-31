FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3.
Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times.
“Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a back-up mission.
The roads will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the roads may be closed for several periods within the time frame.”Eglin AFB, Jan. 31 update
“STATE ROAD 285 TO CLOSE FOR MISSIONS
The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the closure of State Road 285.
Testing is scheduled to take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2023. The road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
The road will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the road may be closed for several periods within the time frame.
For more information and updates on road closures, visit www.eglin.af.mil.Eglin AFB, Jan. 26 update