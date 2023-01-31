FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3.

Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times.

“Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a back-up mission. The roads will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the roads may be closed for several periods within the time frame.” Eglin AFB, Jan. 31 update