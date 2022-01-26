DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Tourism is giving the people who visit the beaches a chance to learn more about some of its more famous residents; sea turtles. Register by Feb. 1 for Okaloosa County’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Community Sustainability day on Feb. 8.

The day will consist of two workshops at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention center on Okaloosa Island:

Session 1: 8:00AM – 11:30AM – Sea Turtle Conservation

Session 2: 12:30PM – 4:00PM – Community Sustainability

The goal of the workshop is to discuss current and future conservation practices and how we can improve sustainable practices.

The Sea Turtle Conservation session will focus on sea turtle efforts in Northwest Florida. The Community Sustainability session will cover waste management initiatives such as recycling in Okaloosa County.

The workshop will be molded to what people want to learn based on pre-surveys.

Click here to register.

Guests are welcome to attend one or both sessions. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sea Turtle nesting season runs from March through October every year.

For those visiting the Gulf Coast from other areas, this link has tips to be Turtle-Friendly during vacations.

Click here to learn more about Coastal Connections Inc.

The address for the convention center is 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548