DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked nine homicide cases in 2022 resulting in 13 deaths.
- Four cases have resulted in an arrest
- Jan. 8 – Acorn Drive, Crestview – Crestview man charged with killing his mother with a hammer, found the next day in victim’s car
- Nov. 6 – Adams Street, Niceville – Woman charged with murder following domestic shooting in Niceville
- Nov. 12 – Jay Street, Fort Walton Beach – Crestview man charged with 2nd-degree murder: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Dec. 25 – North Park Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach – Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy killed during domestic violence situation
- Two cases were closed due to the death of the offender
- Jan. 31 – Bentwood Lane, Fort Walton Beach – Quiet neighborhood shocked after two bodies found shot inside home
- July 11 – Mariah Way, Fort Walton Beach – Married couple died from gunshots in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies
- Two cases were two separate incidents where suspects were shot and killed by deputies
- June 3 – The Boardwalk – Deputies involved in the officer-involved shooting were ruled justified by the Office of the State Attorney – Deputies shoot and kill man after he stabs tourist at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
- Sept. 21 – Sailmaker Lane, Destin – Still an active investigation, but will be presented to the Office of the State Attorney for review in the coming days. – Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood
- One unsolved homicide
- Apr. 11 – Active investigation – Involves the body of the victim found in the Shoal River near Highway 393 east of Crestview. We are still seeking any information the public may have on this case. – Body found in an Okaloosa County river
OCSO said a deadly shooting on Okaloosa Island days before 2022 began also remains unsolved.
The department located the victim’s vehicle days later but is seeking input from the public on any of these unsolved cases.
Anyone with information can call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS