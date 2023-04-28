DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine vendor kiosks in Destin were burglarized over the course of a few weeks, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a business on Destin Harbor Thursday night after the owner of the business saw someone breaking on on her security camera. When deputies arrived they found a juvenile. The juvenile allegedly admitted he had broken into multiple businesses in the area and had stolen items in his car.

Deputies searched the juvenile’s car, which is where they found multiple burglary tools, methamphetamine, stolen property from multiple kiosks, and other items that were stolen from a “recent rash of beach vendor box break-ins.” Deputies believe the juvenile burglarized nine total kiosks.

Other items deputies found include power tools, cordless drills, keys, cash and money boxes. The juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.