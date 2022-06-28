DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue worked to calm 15 to 20 foot flames early Tuesday morning outside the Emerald Grande Hotel. A large metal dumpster caught fire around 2 a.m. around the lower level of the Harborwalk Village landmark.

Crews evacuated 80 people from the building for safety. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the scene and said firefighters put the fire out within an hour. No one was hurt.

The fire left marks on the outside walls showing how high the flames reached. A black and burnt spot is visible in the sunlight from the Northwest side of the building.

The interior did not suffer any damage. Destin Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire. The Emerald Grande is located at 10 Harbor Boulevard right over the Marler Bridge into Destin.