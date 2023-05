FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A seven-car crash has blocked all lanes on a highway in Fort Walton Beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Eglin Parkway and Yacht Club Drive for a seven-car crash. OCSO said no one was seriously injured. All lanes are closed. OCSO announced the crash on their Facebook page around 4:35 p.m.

