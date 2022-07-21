FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police reports sent to WKRG News 5 reveal criminals stole 64 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne this year from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an increase in retail thefts across the region, including multiple theft attempts and arrests at the Destin Ulta store.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said the Ulta location inside Uptown Station shopping center on Eglin Parkway has been hit three times in 2022.

On April 17 FWBPD said a store manager witnessed a woman with a basket full of perfumes walk to the front of the store. The manager confronted the woman asking if she needed assistance and the suspect went to the back of the store.

According to the incident report, the woman set the basket down but still had merchandise in her purse. The manager standing at the front of the store asked her if she needed help paying for the items and the suspect walked out.

The manager told FWBPD that the woman got into a silver 4-door Mercedes and drove away. The woman got away with two bottles of perfume totaling $300.

On June 23 Ulta employees told FWBPD that two women came into the store and stole 54 btotles of perfume.

The incident reports states the women waled to the frangrance section and placed various bottles into bags the suspects had in their bras. The women then walked out the fornt of the store without paying for the items.

The suspects got away in an unknown vehicle but were caught on surveillance footage. The total cost of the 54 bottles stolen came to $5,721.

On June 30 an Ulta story manager told FWBPD a man and women wearing medical face masks stole 8 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne from the store.

In a statement to police, the manager said the pair came in with an emplty purse and tote bag. The two walked around the fragrance section using the tote bag to sheild when they would take an item off the shelf.

Store employees caught on and asked if the pair needed help. The manager said the woman got agitated and left the store. Staff called security but the suspects were able to evade them through the parking lot and got away.

FWBPD was able to take inventory on the perfume bottles stolen:

1 Marc Jabos- Perfect Intense – $139

1 Carolina Herrara – $124

1 Dior Savage Elixer – $159

1 Paco Raborne – $104

1 Men’s Prada – $108

1 Gucci Flora – $138

1 Dace Garuen Peel – $108

1 Nupnotic Poison Dior – $88

TOTAL COST – $968

The suspects were caught on store surveillance footage but have not been arrested. Anyone with tips on retail theft crimes can call FWBPD at 850-833-9900 x 4.

OCSO Investigator Joe Gordon answered WKRG News 5 Wednesday in regards to criminals going after perfumes.

“Perfume bottles are easy to conceal and can be worth a high dollar amount. Unfortunately, that makes them coveted and easily targeted by criminals.”

Destin Ulta thefts in 2022:

WKRG News 5 requests to Ulta Beauty corporate for a statement regarding the increase in retail thefts at the Destin location have not been returned. Ulta released a statement to WKRG News 5 after the large theft made on July 17.