OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Six contractors who the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said were giving estimates for jobs they were not licensed to do now face charges, according to an OCSO news release.

Back in March, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a sting operation they call Operation Money Pit that lead to the charges.

OCSO said an investigator, posing as a homeowner, interacted with contractors who agreed to give estimates for services that require a state license.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said checking a contractor’s license is a quick and important step in protecting your property.

“With the 2023 hurricane season underway, it’s imperative the public realize how critical it is to make sure anyone they hire to do repairs around their home is licensed and insured,” said Aden. “It only takes a few minutes check on-line and be sure you are taking the right steps to protect your property and your finances from unlicensed contractors who are violating the law.”

How to check if a contractor is licensed in Florida

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation offers a helpful search feature on its website. There, you can look up contractors and verify their license. The website includes information about applicants and licensed individuals.

Operation Money Pit: 6 contractors charged

Daemond Powers, 36, of Milton, Fla., was arrested on June 6. According to OCSO, Powers quoted $2,200 for exterior door and window installation and $5,500 for a bathroom remodel that included regulated plumbing work. Powers is charged with misdemeanor engaging in contracting business without a license.

Samuel Welshans, 28, of Navarre was arrested on June 7. Welshans is accused of giving a $13,800 estimate for a bathroom remodel project that included plumbing and exterior doors and windows. Welshans is charged with misdemeanor engaging in contracting business without a license.

David Kuenzel, 60, of Fort Walton Beach, is also charged with engaging in contracting business without a license. He is accused of sending a “general manager for Honey Do Services to bid on a construction job that requires specialized and regulated licenses.” This is not the first time Honey Do Services has been in hot water. OCSO said DBPR served Honey Do Services a cease and desist order in 2019 and were “aware construction jobs requiring a permit were outside the scope of their practice.

Father and son Robert, 70, and Christopher Carroll, 39, both of Crestview are co-defendants and face charges of engaging in contracting business without a license. Robert Carroll was arrested on May 8 and Christopher Carroll was arrested on June 6. OCSO said both were involved in working up a $1,350 quote for bathroom work, including plumbing work that requires a license.

William Strickland, 38, of Defuniak Springs was arrested on April 28. He allegedly provided a $3,000 estimate for a bathroom remodel, including plumbing work that requires a license. Strickland is charged with engaging in contracting business without a license.