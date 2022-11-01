FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant.

Listed on the press release:

45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance W/O Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

59-year-old Jeffrey Rupert: Obstruction of a Search Warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

29-year-old Emiley Jo Anderson: Obstruction of a Search Warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

32-year-old Eric Elder: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

35-year-old Davene Owens: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

23-year-old Cierra Banks: Possession of a Controlled Substance and active arrest warrant

OCSO said deputies found 121 grams of Methamphetamine 34 grams of Fentanyl, 31 grams of Cocaine, 8 Suboxone Strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, 1 Suspected Ecstasy pill, and different paraphernalia in a press release Monday, Nov. 11.