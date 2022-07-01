NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 6 people face drug charges after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday, June 28. The OCSO said they found two small children sleeping on dirty clothes crawling with cockroaches in the home.

Deputies entered the home on Pine street off East HWY 20 on Tuesday. OCSO said the house was associated with drug overdoses and distribution.

OCSO deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl inside the home. All 6 adults were taken into custody for various charges.

Deputies said two kids were sleeping in the home near uncapped needles and drugs. OCSO described the house as dirty and said the kids were sleeping on dirty clothes and covered in bugs.

Michael Spears

Brittney Robertson

Harriet Hall

Dewayne Shelton

Charley Bautista

William Davis Jr.

Read the full release from OCSO below:

OCSO News Release: Six people were taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Niceville area home that’s been associated with narcotics overdoses and suspected narcotics distribution. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrived at the home at 1481 Pine Street on June 28th and took several subjects into custody. 52-year-old Harriet Hall and 43-year-old Dewayne Shelton, both of that address, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 30-year-old William Davis Jr. of Cypress Street in Niceville is charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Charges against 34-year-old Charley Bautista of Pine Street are possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meantime 33-year-old Brittney Robertson and 37-year-old Michael Spears of 1481 Pine Street are both charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say the pair had items such as uncapped hypodermic needles and bags with meth residue within reach of two small children at the home. They say the kids were also sleeping on dirty clothes that had cockroaches crawling in them.