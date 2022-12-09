CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event.

“We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve seen the movie, the Golden ticket is the big thing,” said Property Group 850 owner Catherine Pittman. “So we decided we were going to give out 54 envelopes with either $100s or $50s in them to the people that came to the parade just at random. All of the agents in our office contributed to that and then we filled the 54 envelopes and wrote the letter about paying it forward.”

Terri Hamilton received one of those tickets with the letter and a $50 bill inside.

Terri Hamilton’s Golden Ticket

“The feedback has just been amazing of so many people that got the money and like one lady was a mother of six and she’s like you just don’t understand how bad the guy needed that $100 that night,” said Pittman. “That’s what it’s all about it’s we’re not trying to get recognition for this, we’re not trying to get any fame out of it. We just wanted to put good out to the community and hope that that good will continue.”

Pittman said they are getting one or two calls daily when people find the money in the chocolate bars.

“One lady said she thought her kids were kidding because they came out of the bedroom with $100 and she’s like where’d you get that at and it was out of one of the golden tickets,” said Pittman. “So I think there’s probably some that still haven’t been opened yet because we wrapped it around like chocolate Santa Bar.”

The idea came from Pittman’s co-worker, but random acts of kindness have been her personal mission for over a decade.

“About 15 years ago I had someone do an amazing random act of kindness for me and so that’s always been very important to me,” said Pittman “My daughter was on chemotherapy and I had a complete stranger pay off my entire house that I had never met before. They didn’t even live here, they lived in Birmingham. They had done a story in the paper, and the paper happened to get forwarded to his house in Birmingham, and his daughter had passed away from the same type of brain tumor that my daughter had. It was just this amazing alignment of events.”

Her daughter did recover and is now in College, but she hopes everyone can participate in random acts of kindness this holiday season.

“You could pay for the coffee for the person behind you or you could pay for their food when they go to the drive-through, but you never really know what someone’s going through that day, or maybe someone feels alone like they don’t have anybody there,” said Pittman. “It doesn’t have to be money related and how that would change our whole world if everybody would do something kind every day for someone else.”