FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash.
Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes.
According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling a landscape trailer was traveling west on US Highway 98. At the same time, a 54- year-old male attempted to cross the west bound lanes of US-98. The Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with the pedestrian.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene as live-saving measures were issued for the pedestrian, but the man did not survive.
The crash is still under investigation. Maps show there is not a crosswalk where the collision happened.
Next of kin is being notified before the victim’s name will be released. The driver is identified as Jonathan Watson.
