DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin is typically filled with tourists and locals during the summer months, but with the sandy beaches comes a chance for severe thunderstorms.

WKRG worked up a list of five things to do in Destin on a rainy day to ensure your family trip is as fun as it can possibly be.

No. 1 Gulf World Marine Park

Gulf World Marine Park is a dolphinarium located in Panama City Beach. It has been open since 1970. There are countless things to do from marine-theme bowling to an “under the sea” aquarium.

Located in Destin, Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park is open to fun for all ages. You can play dodgeball on a trampoline, host a birthday party, play laser tag and so much more.

Rain Forest Black Light Golf & Arcade has two locations: Panama City Beach and Miramar Beach. It is an 18-hole indoor Black light miniature Golf course and arcade.

Wild Willy’s Adventure Zone is located in Fort Walton Beach that has plenty of outdoor activities, but plenty of indoor activities as well. There is laser tag, a 4D movie experience, putt-putt and more. You can also host a party there.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not is located in Panama City Beach. You have a chance to “marvel at hundreds or rare and unusual artifacts” as well as hands-on activities. There is also a mirror maze, a 7D movie theater and more.