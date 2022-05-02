OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that five people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed on May 2, 2022.

The search warrant was issued for a home near Niceville that had previously been subject to complaints and is associated with drug overdoses, according to deputies. The OCSO Special Response Team used two non-lethal flash-bang devices outside of the home on 47th Street due to no one at the home answering the door.

Deputies took four people into custody for resisting an officer. The OCSO said that the resident of the home, Patrick Mulcahy, was in possession of methamphetamine and a rolled-up dollar bill containing meth residue. Mulcahy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.