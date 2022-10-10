DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin.
Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours.
A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 pm, according to FHP. The Mercedes collided with a Dodge charger and a GMC Tahoe in the southbound lanes.
FHP cited the 51-year-old man for fault in the crash. His 47-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries.
The 37-year-old Crestview woman driving the dodge charger suffered serious injuries.
A 67-year-old man driving the GMC Tahoe will be ok. A 63-year-old woman riding a passenger in the Tahoe suffered serious injuries.
Destin Fire Rescue said Milton’s ShandsCair 6 with the UF Health ShandsCair Critical Care Transport Program flew the multiple trauma patients to hospitals for treatment.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.