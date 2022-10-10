DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin.

Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours.

A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 pm, according to FHP. The Mercedes collided with a Dodge charger and a GMC Tahoe in the southbound lanes.

FHP cited the 51-year-old man for fault in the crash. His 47-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries.

The 37-year-old Crestview woman driving the dodge charger suffered serious injuries.

A 67-year-old man driving the GMC Tahoe will be ok. A 63-year-old woman riding a passenger in the Tahoe suffered serious injuries.

Destin Fire Rescue said Milton’s ShandsCair 6 with the UF Health ShandsCair Critical Care Transport Program flew the multiple trauma patients to hospitals for treatment.

Mid-Bay Bridge crash (Destin Fire Rescue)

Mid-Bay Bridge crash (Destin Fire Rescue)

Mid-Bay Bridge crash (Destin Fire Rescue)